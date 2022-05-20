4-star safety Tyler Turner lists Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma Sooners as finalists ahead of commitment
Less than a month ago, the Oregon Ducks extended an offer to Texas safety Tyler Turner, a 4-star player from the San Antonio area. Not long after that offer, Turner took a trip to Eugene to check out the campus and meet the coaching staff.
Now, just a week after his visit, Turner has announced the final two candidates for his recruitment — Oregon and the Oklahoma Sooners.
I guess you could say that the visit went well.
Turner stands at 6-feet tall, 180 pounds, and is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 39 S in the nation, and No. 441 player overall. He has not yet announced when he will be making his final decision, but we can feel confident about Oregon’s chances down to the wire.
Film
Tyler Turner’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
87
TX
S
Rivals
4
5.8
TX
S
ESPN
3
78
TX
S
On3 Recruiting
4
91
TX
S
247 Composite
3
0.8816
TX
S
Vitals
Hometown
Brennan Texas
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-foot-0
Weight
180 Pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on May 6, 2022
Visited Oregon on May 14, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Oklahoma Sooners
† Blessed To Be In This Position… TOP 2 ! 👀 Where Will It Be? #GoDucks #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/25ncIGGk34
— TT TURNER ✞ (@theTylerTurner) May 20, 2022
1
1