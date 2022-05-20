4-star safety Tyler Turner lists Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma Sooners as finalists ahead of commitment

Less than a month ago, the Oregon Ducks extended an offer to Texas safety Tyler Turner, a 4-star player from the San Antonio area. Not long after that offer, Turner took a trip to Eugene to check out the campus and meet the coaching staff.

Now, just a week after his visit, Turner has announced the final two candidates for his recruitment — Oregon and the Oklahoma Sooners.

I guess you could say that the visit went well.

Turner stands at 6-feet tall, 180 pounds, and is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 39 S in the nation, and No. 441 player overall. He has not yet announced when he will be making his final decision, but we can feel confident about Oregon’s chances down to the wire.

Film

Tyler Turner’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 87 TX S Rivals 4 5.8 TX S ESPN 3 78 TX S On3 Recruiting 4 91 TX S 247 Composite 3 0.8816 TX S

Vitals

Hometown Brennan Texas Projected Position Safety Height 6-foot-0 Weight 180 Pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on May 6, 2022

Visited Oregon on May 14, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Oklahoma Sooners

Twitter

† Blessed To Be In This Position… TOP 2 ! 👀 Where Will It Be? #GoDucks #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/25ncIGGk34 — TT TURNER ✞ (@theTylerTurner) May 20, 2022

