4-star safety Tyler Turner lists Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma Sooners as finalists ahead of commitment

Less than a month ago, the Oregon Ducks extended an offer to Texas safety Tyler Turner, a 4-star player from the San Antonio area. Not long after that offer, Turner took a trip to Eugene to check out the campus and meet the coaching staff.

Now, just a week after his visit, Turner has announced the final two candidates for his recruitment — Oregon and the Oklahoma Sooners.

I guess you could say that the visit went well.

Turner stands at 6-feet tall, 180 pounds, and is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 39 S in the nation, and No. 441 player overall. He has not yet announced when he will be making his final decision, but we can feel confident about Oregon’s chances down to the wire.

Tyler Turner’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

87

TX

S

Rivals

4

5.8

TX

S

ESPN

3

78

TX

S

On3 Recruiting

4

91

TX

S

247 Composite

3

0.8816

TX

S

 

Vitals

Hometown

Brennan Texas

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-foot-0

Weight

180 Pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on May 6, 2022

  • Visited Oregon on May 14, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Oklahoma Sooners

