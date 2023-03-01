4-star safety Travaris Banks schedules visit to Tennessee

Four-star safety Travaris Banks has scheduled a visit to Tennessee, according to Ryan Callahan of 247Sports.

It will be Banks’ third visit to Tennessee over the past two years. He attended junior day on Jan. 14 and was in attendance for Tennessee’s win over Florida on Sep. 24, 2022.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound safety is from Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Banks is the No. 124 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 11 safety and No. 7 player in the state of Alabama, according to the On3 Sports industry rankings.

As a junior in 2022, Banks finished the season with 42 total tackles and six pass breakups. He also totaled over 1,200 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns on offense.

