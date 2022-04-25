This 4-star safety sets official visit to Florida in June

Four-star safety Jordan Castell told 247Sports on Sunday that he plans to take an official visit to Florida in June. He’s one of my many recruiting prospects that are electing to use some of their officials during the summer. Castell hails from down the turnpike in Winter Garden, Florida. The 247Sports composite rankings have him 354th overall player and the 32nd best player at his position.

Castell made his first visit to the Swamp late last month when the Gators and head coach Billy Napier were holding spring practices leading up to the Orange and Blue game. He was able to see the team scrimmage while also spending lots of time with cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Patrick Toney and off-the-field analyst Jamar Chaney.

He said the Florida coaches like how versatile he is and plan to move him around among the secondary positions in its defense.

Castell notes that Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, Alabama and Ohio State are the schools standing out to him the most currently.

The Gators factor highly in his recruitment because of the environment in the program and because he believes he would be an excellent fit in this defense.

