4-star safety Reggie Powers commits to the Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners’ impressive 2024 Recruiting Class just got better, earning a commitment from four-star safety prospect Reggie Powers.

Powers, who was once committed to the Michigan State Spartans, earned an offer from the Sooners at the end of September and just a few days later decommitted from the Spartans.

The Sooners had to fend off recruiting efforts from the UCLA Bruins in the last month to earn Powers’ pledge, but the relationship built with the Sooners coaching staff. Brent Venables and Brandon Hall have been active in their pursuit of the talented safety prospect out of Ohio.

Powers was in Norman for the Sooners win over UCF this past weekend. Over the last week, a flurry of predictions from every recruiting outlet poured in favoring Oklahoma.

In Powers, the Sooners get a versatile safety prospect who has the speed and athleticism to play deep middle safety and the size and physicality to play in the box. Still just 17 years old (won’t turn 18 until June of 2024), there’s the potential to add to his 6-foot-1, 200-pound frame.

He’s the third safety the Sooners have committed in their 2024 class, joining Jaydan Hardy and Mykell Patterson-McDonald.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Reggie Powers tells me he has Committed to Oklahoma! The 6’1 200 S from Dayton, OH chose the Sooners over Ohio State & UCLA “This is a very special opportunity and great program to be a part of. Sooner Nation lets go win some championships!”… pic.twitter.com/NWgIpS1qZk — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire