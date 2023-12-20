4-star safety Reggie Powers signs with the Oklahoma Sooners

As the Oklahoma Sooners work to build their defense, much of the focus has been on the defensive line. However, safeties coach Brandon Hall has quietly been one of the Sooners’ better recruiters since coming on board with Brent Venables.

Joining a deep group of safeties put together by Hall is four-star prospect Reggie Powers out of Dayton, Ohio. Powers signed his national letter of intent with the Oklahoma Sooners during the early signing period.

Powers was originally committed to Michigan State before backing off that pledge in September. He took visits to Norman and UCLA before ultimately choosing the Oklahoma Sooners.

In Powers, the Sooners get a big, tall, fast, athletic, and versatile safety prospect. He can play both free safety and in the box. With his size and athleticism, he could be a candidate to get some work at cheetah in Brent Venables defense.

More: What led to Reggie Powers’ commitment to the Sooners

Powers adds to a safety position that includes Billy Bowman, Robert Spears-Jennings, Peyton Bowen and fellow 2024 signees Jaydan Hardy and Mykell Patterson-McDonald.

More from the 2024 early signing period

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire