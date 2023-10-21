4-Star safety Reggie Powers predicted to land with Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners are on another roll on the recruiting trail for the 2024 recruiting class. They’ve picked up a pair of commitments over the last couple of days from Michael Boganowski and Devon Jordan.

Now, they look to be trending in a positive direction for 2024 four-star safety Reggie Powers. On Friday evening, Iowa State recruiting insider Nick Osen issued a 247Sports crystal ball prediction favoring the Sooners.

Powers was at one time committed to Michigan State but backed off of that pledge at the end of September. Days before his decommitment, the Oklahoma Sooners offered the talented safety out of Dayton, Ohio.

Powers is an athletic and physical safety that can play in the box or provide help in single or two-high safety looks.

According to 247Sports, he recorded 80 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, 10 pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles.

The Sooners and UCLA are the two teams in heaviest pursuit of Powers. He’ll be in Norman on Saturday for Oklahoma’s game against the UCF Knights for an unofficial visit.

If the Oklahoma Sooners were able to land Reggie Powers, it would give them another really good safety prospect to add to their ranks.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire