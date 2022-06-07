4-star safety recruit receives crystal ball prediction for Florida

Florida football and Billy Napier got some encouraging news from 247Sports’ Blake Alderman recently when his crystal ball prediction was released on Sunday for four-star safety Jordan Castell out of Winter Garden (Florida) West Orange. The Gators got the first prediction so far from the service with a medium level of confidence.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 195-pound safety is no stranger to the Orange and Blue, making a trip in March to familiarize himself with the team and the campus while coming back for an official visit the first weekend of June — during which his prediction was released. After his March visit, the prep prospect offered the following to Swamp247.

“I love the energy there. I love the coaching staff they have at Florida. It’s just a really great spot to be at. I was at their scrimmage so I got to see the energy of their practice. They had guys that looked like they loved being out there playing for each other. It was real nice. I got to sit in the position meetings with the safeties and then I got to meet with the DB coaches like Coach Raymond, Coach Toney, and Coach Chaney. I have a good relationship with them. “Really I just like the environment there. The coaching staff seemed really cool and I got to talk to some of the players. They get guys to the next level at Florida and have players who want to be there. I just feel like I fit in there. I think I fit in their defense. I am good at covering and I can come down and tackle. I just feel like I can help them a lot.”

Castell, who hails from the same high school as Oklahoma Sooners 2022 signee wide receiver Jayden Gibson, currently ranks No. 259 nationally and No. 23 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 341 and 30, respectively. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has the Gators out front in his recruiting with a 93.7% chance of landing him.

