4-star safety prospect Jarvis Boatwright gives USC a win over the SEC

Clearwater (Fla.) safety Jarvis Boatwright committed to USC, he announced on social media.

Boatwright selected Trojans over South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida State.

Boatwright is a four-star prospect, per the 247Sports.com composite. He’s the No. 39 ranked safety and as the No. 426 recruit in the class. The safety comes in his senior season as 6-foot-1 and weighs 170 pounds.

The process with coaches Manning, Grinch and the rest of the USC defensive staff and Boatwright played out over several months after the Trojans offered him in late January. Prior to that offer he released a top five that included Florida, UCF, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida State.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

LSU, Ole Miss, Miami, Penn State, Nebraska, Michigan State, Mississippi State, West Virginia and Louisville are some of the other programs that offered Boatwright. You can clearly see that a lot of SEC and Southern teams wanted Boatwright. USC getting him is a statement to the SEC.

He’s one of USC’s latest 2024 commits, joining four-star Lakeridge (Lake Oswego, Ore.) tight end Joey Olsen, three-star McKinney (Texas) running back Bryan Jackson, four-star Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) wide receiver Xavier Jordan, tackle prospect Hayden Treter from Colorado, edge rusher Kameryn Fountain from Atlanta, cornerback Dakoda Fields (a Southern California product), and offensive lineman Manasse Itete from Modesto (Calif.), with more recruits soon to arrive.

6-foot-1, 170-pound Clearwater (Fla.) four-star composite safety Jarvis Boatwright Jr. commits to #USC: https://t.co/9yYa9rI4To — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) June 5, 2023

More 1977 Rose Bowl!

WATCH: Anthony Munoz, Charles White explain why they came to USC

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire