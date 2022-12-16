4-star safety Peyton Woodyard nearing commitment date

Elite class of 2024 safety recruit Peyton Woodyard is ready to decide where he will play college football. Woodyard hinted that he may plan to commit on Jan. 7, 2023.

Georgia football is off to an excellent start with recruits in the junior class. Kirby Smart and company have commitments from six players in the class of 2024. Georgia has the second-ranked class of 2024 in the country.

Peyton Woodyard plays high school football for St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. St. John Bosco beat Mater Dei High School during the 2022 high school season to win a division title.

Woodyard is ranked as a four-star recruit. The elite safety is the No. 2 player at his position and the No. 29 overall prospect in the class of 2024. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back is the second-ranked recruit in California.

Georgia football has had a lot of recruiting success in California recently. The Dawgs signed recently signed talented recruits like Brock Bowers and Kendall Milton.

Peyton Woodyard’s top seven schools are Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, Georgia, USC, Florida, and Notre Dame. 247Sports projects the four-star safety to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Woodyard hinted at his commitment date via Twitter:

Will Woodyard commit to Georgia on Jan. 7, 2023? We’ll find out.

