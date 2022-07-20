4-star safety moves up commitment date, names Florida in top 3

Instead of deciding on the first day of October, four-star safety Jordan Castell will announce his college decision on July 30. Andrew Ivins of 247Sports says he’s down to just three schools: Florida, Alabama and Tennessee.

The Gators hosted him on two occasions. The first was an unofficial on March 31, and the second was his only official visit leading up to the decision. Florida is the only school Castell has been to twice and is the crystal ball leader for him with three predictions submitted in its favor. On3’s recruiting prediction machine gives him a 90.8% chance to land the recruit as well, so it’s safe to say that the Gators are the favorites with the new commitment date rapidly approaching.

“Florida, there’s just a lot of love and I can see how they are setting up their players for the next level, especially with Coach (Corey) Raymond and Coach (Patrick) Toney,” Castell said. “I have seen what those guys have done at the programs they were at in the past.”

He could end up playing either safety or cornerback for the Gators. He spent most of his junior year at outside cornerback for West Orange High, so that might be where he winds up long-term.

Castell is ranked No. 219 overall on the 247Sports composite and No. 16 among safeties in the class of 2023. On3 is more bullish on him, ranking him at No. 130 overall and No. 10 at his position.

