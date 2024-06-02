Advertisement

4-star safety Kainoa Winston puts Oregon Football among top schools

The Oregon Ducks are working the safety position hard in this 2025 recruiting class, and they are in the mixt o land some of the best players in the nation.

The latest safety to put Oregon among his top schools is 4-star Kainoa Winston, from Gonzaga, Washington DC. Winston is rated by 247Sports as the No. 43 overall player in the 2025 class, and the No. 3 safety.

Winston put Oregon among his top schools alongside Penn State, Michigan, and North Carolina.

The Ducks are currently in strong positions when it comes to the recruitment of both 5-star S Jonah Williams, and 5-star S DJ Pickett, both of whom are scheduled to take official visits to Oregon in the coming month.

