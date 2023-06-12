4-star safety Joel Rogers commits to LSU

LSU picked up its 16th commitment of the 2024 cycle on Monday night.

Joel Rogers, a safety from West Feliciana, put on the LSU hat, picking the Tigers over TCU, Texas, Tennessee and Alabama.

This was no surprise. Both the 247Sports Crystal Ball and the On3 Prediction Machine had LSU as the heavy favorite.

According to On3, Rogers is a consensus four-star. On3 has Rogers as the fourth-best Louisiana recruit of the cycle, making this a key in-state pickup for Brian Kelly as the staff continues to build a strong homegrown class.

Rogers is the third safety of LSU’s 2024 class, joining Ju'Juan Johnson and Dashawn McBryde, both in-state players.

With two corners on board too, Rogers is the fifth defensive back.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Joel Rogers has Committed to LSU! The 6’0 185 S from Saint Francisville, LA chose the Tigers over Alabama, Texas A&M, & others He joins LSU’s Top 10 Class in the 2024 Team Rankings 🐯https://t.co/z6WsWRsufo pic.twitter.com/EQl2Xv45l3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 12, 2023

West Feliciana star Joel Rogers and his family getting set up for an announcement about 5:30 p.m., or so. Texas, Alabama, TCU, LSU and Tennessee hats on the table. pic.twitter.com/GiiXYOw3LJ — Louisiana vs. All Y’all (@LAvsAllYall) June 12, 2023

LSU lacks depth at the safety position on the current roster, so the influx of talent set to arrive next year will be much needed.

The Tigers now have commitments from five of the top 10 2024 Louisiana recruits and remain in a good spot with several more.

