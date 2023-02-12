4-star safety Jaylen McClain lists Ducks among top schools
The Oregon Ducks are staying active on the recruiting trail, and they got god news this past week, landing among the top schools for one of the top safeties in the northeast.
4-star Jaylen McClain, the No. 21 safety and No. 242 overall player in the 2024 class recently cut his recruiting list down to 10 schools, with the Ducks listed among teams like Georgia, Michigan, USC, Penn State, and several others.
Oregon saw a change at the safeties coaching position this offseason, with Chris Hampton coming over from Tulane to take over for Matt Powledge, who left to take a job with the Baylor Bears. It will be interesting to see how that impact recruiting over the next year, particularly at the safety position.
Jaylen McClain Recruiting Profile
🚨NEW🚨 On3 top-100 safety Jaylen McClain has announced his top 10 schools ⭐️
Read: https://t.co/PQr4J5VBiM pic.twitter.com/S4hZTCUX27
— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 11, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
3
88
NJ
S
247Sports Composite
4
0.9134
NJ
S
Rivals
3
5.9
NJ
S
ESPN
4
83
NJ
S
On3 Recruiting
4
92
NJ
S
Vitals
Height
6-foot-0
Weight
185 pounds
Hometown
West Orange, New Jersey
Projected Position
Safety
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered by Oregon Ducks on May 19, 2022
Has not yet taken a visit to Oregon
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Georgia Bulldogs
Michigan Wolverines
Penn State Nittany Lions
Tennessee Volunteers
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
USC Trojans
Stanford Cardinal
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Michigan State Spartans
