4-star safety Jaylen McClain lists Ducks among top schools

The Oregon Ducks are staying active on the recruiting trail, and they got god news this past week, landing among the top schools for one of the top safeties in the northeast.

4-star Jaylen McClain, the No. 21 safety and No. 242 overall player in the 2024 class recently cut his recruiting list down to 10 schools, with the Ducks listed among teams like Georgia, Michigan, USC, Penn State, and several others.

Oregon saw a change at the safeties coaching position this offseason, with Chris Hampton coming over from Tulane to take over for Matt Powledge, who left to take a job with the Baylor Bears. It will be interesting to see how that impact recruiting over the next year, particularly at the safety position.

Jaylen McClain Recruiting Profile

🚨NEW🚨 On3 top-100 safety Jaylen McClain has announced his top 10 schools ⭐️ Read: https://t.co/PQr4J5VBiM pic.twitter.com/S4hZTCUX27 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 11, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 3 88 NJ S 247Sports Composite 4 0.9134 NJ S Rivals 3 5.9 NJ S ESPN 4 83 NJ S On3 Recruiting 4 92 NJ S

Vitals

Height 6-foot-0 Weight 185 pounds Hometown West Orange, New Jersey Projected Position Safety Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered by Oregon Ducks on May 19, 2022

Has not yet taken a visit to Oregon

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Georgia Bulldogs

Michigan Wolverines

Penn State Nittany Lions

Tennessee Volunteers

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

USC Trojans

Stanford Cardinal

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Michigan State Spartans

Highlights

