4-star safety Jaylen McClain lists Ducks among top schools

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The Oregon Ducks are staying active on the recruiting trail, and they got god news this past week, landing among the top schools for one of the top safeties in the northeast.

4-star Jaylen McClain, the No. 21 safety and No. 242 overall player in the 2024 class recently cut his recruiting list down to 10 schools, with the Ducks listed among teams like Georgia, Michigan, USC, Penn State, and several others.

Oregon saw a change at the safeties coaching position this offseason, with Chris Hampton coming over from Tulane to take over for Matt Powledge, who left to take a job with the Baylor Bears. It will be interesting to see how that impact recruiting over the next year, particularly at the safety position.

Jaylen McClain Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Projected Position

247Sports

3

88

NJ

S

247Sports Composite

4

0.9134

NJ

S

Rivals

3

5.9

NJ

S

ESPN

4

83

NJ

S

On3 Recruiting

4

92

NJ

S

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-0

Weight

185 pounds

Hometown

West Orange, New Jersey

Projected Position

Safety

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered by Oregon Ducks on May 19, 2022

  • Has not yet taken a visit to Oregon

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Georgia Bulldogs

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • Penn State Nittany Lions

  • Tennessee Volunteers

  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • USC Trojans

  • Stanford Cardinal

  • Rutgers Scarlet Knights

  • Michigan State Spartans

Highlights

