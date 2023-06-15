4-star Safety, Jakob Gude puts Oregon in his top five

Since the start of Dan Lanning’s tenure at Oregon, one of the Ducks’ biggest recruiting strengths has been at defensive back. It is likely that a lot of this success is due to the prowess of defensive backs coach, Demtrice Martin whose son Cole Martin will start his freshman year at Oregon next fall.

On Wednesday, another quality 2024 DB, Jakob Gude, showed interest in joining forces with the Ducks after high school when he named the Oregon Ducks one of his top five schools. Gude is ranked by 247Sports as a top 50 safety in next year’s class and the 53rd best player from his home state, Georgia.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Gude is nearly 6 feet tall and is 180 lbs. In pass defense, he uses his lean frame to cover ground more quickly than many bigger safeties could. While that lean frame can sometimes hurt Gude in the run game, his ability to position himself before and during the play can often make up for his lack of size.

Jakob Gude’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 3 89 GA S 247Sports Composite 3 0.8889 GA S ESPN 3 78 GA S On3 3 89 GA S Rivals 4 5.8 GA S

Advertisement

Vitals

Height 5’11.5″ Weight 180 lbs. Hometown Fairburn, GA Projected Position S Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered by Oregon Ducks in January of 2023

Took an Official visit to UCF on June 2nd

Top Schools

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire