4-star Safety, Jakob Gude puts Oregon in his top five
Since the start of Dan Lanning’s tenure at Oregon, one of the Ducks’ biggest recruiting strengths has been at defensive back. It is likely that a lot of this success is due to the prowess of defensive backs coach, Demtrice Martin whose son Cole Martin will start his freshman year at Oregon next fall.
On Wednesday, another quality 2024 DB, Jakob Gude, showed interest in joining forces with the Ducks after high school when he named the Oregon Ducks one of his top five schools. Gude is ranked by 247Sports as a top 50 safety in next year’s class and the 53rd best player from his home state, Georgia.
Gude is nearly 6 feet tall and is 180 lbs. In pass defense, he uses his lean frame to cover ground more quickly than many bigger safeties could. While that lean frame can sometimes hurt Gude in the run game, his ability to position himself before and during the play can often make up for his lack of size.
Jakob Gude’s Recruiting Profile
Commitment July 6th… pic.twitter.com/0FEQrl35NW
— Jakob Gude (@Jakob6Gude) June 14, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
3
89
GA
S
247Sports Composite
3
0.8889
GA
S
ESPN
3
78
GA
S
On3
3
89
GA
S
Rivals
4
5.8
GA
S
Vitals
Height
5’11.5″
Weight
180 lbs.
Hometown
Fairburn, GA
Projected Position
S
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered by Oregon Ducks in January of 2023
Took an Official visit to UCF on June 2nd