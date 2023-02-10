This 4-star safety has Florida football in top three

Florida hosted four-star Northridge (Alabama) safety Travaris Banks in January, and his Junior Day visit ended with an offer from the Gators.

Banks has been talking to Florida for a while now, but he finally got to meet his recruiters in person on this visit. Safeties coach Patrick Toney has been his main contact at the university, and he spent plenty of time with him during the trip, according to 247Sports. He also spent time with coach Kali James during the visit.

They spent time looking at Florida’s defensive scheme and figuring out where Banks would fit best. Toney likes him as an aggressive safety instead of at the STAR. When practices start in March, Banks his hoping to get back to Gainesville to see more of Florida’s defense in action.

Banks holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Maryland, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M. The On3 recruiting prediction machine currently favors the Crimson Tide with 33.8% odds to land Banks and Ole Miss is in second with 22.3% odds, but he named a different top three recently.

“I would say they are one of my top schools,” he said. “I would say them (Florida), Florida State, Tennessee are doing a good job with me.”

His plan is to commit on June 18 after taking some official visits in April and May. With the 2023 cycle just wrapping up, Banks has just under a year to decide, though.

Story continues

The 247Sports composite ranks Banks at No. 176 overall and No. 13 among safeties in the 2024 recruiting class. The On3 consensus is even higher on him at No. 152 nationally and No. 12 among those in his position group.

