4-star safety Aaron Flowers puts Ducks among top schools

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The Oregon Ducks continue to make a strong push at the start of the 2024 recruiting cycle, where they already have a class that is ranked inside the top 10 of the nation and has a good chance to get better.

On Tuesday, one of the top safeties in the class, 4-star Aaron Flowers, announced his top 10 schools and had the Ducks in the fold. Flowers is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 11 safety in the class and No. 175 overall player in 2024.

Flowers has not yet taken a visit to Oregon, but there’s a good chance that he finds his way to Eugene at some point this year, whether that be in the spring or down the road in the summer months.

Aaron Flowers Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Projected Position

247Sports

4

90

TX

S

247Sports Composite

4

0.9297

TX

S

Rivals

4

5.8

TX

S

ESPN

4

81

TX

S

On3 Recruiting

4

83

TX

S

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-0

Weight

190 pounds

Hometown

Forney, Texas

Projected Position

Safety

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon offer on January 18, 2023

  • Has not yet scheduled Oregon visit.

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • USC Trojans

  • Tennessee Volunteers

  • Texas Tech Red Raiders

  • Baylor Bears

  • Louisville Cardinals

  • Michigan State Spartans

  • Washington Huskies

  • Oklahoma Sooners

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories