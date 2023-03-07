4-star safety Aaron Flowers puts Ducks among top schools
The Oregon Ducks continue to make a strong push at the start of the 2024 recruiting cycle, where they already have a class that is ranked inside the top 10 of the nation and has a good chance to get better.
On Tuesday, one of the top safeties in the class, 4-star Aaron Flowers, announced his top 10 schools and had the Ducks in the fold. Flowers is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 11 safety in the class and No. 175 overall player in 2024.
Flowers has not yet taken a visit to Oregon, but there’s a good chance that he finds his way to Eugene at some point this year, whether that be in the spring or down the road in the summer months.
Aaron Flowers Recruiting Profile
BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Aaron Flowers is down to 🔟 Schools!
The 6’1 185 S from Forney, TX is ranked as a Top 70 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 7 S)
Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/Jwjnty3zM7 pic.twitter.com/6Yd5ZrOVDf
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 7, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
4
90
TX
S
247Sports Composite
4
0.9297
TX
S
Rivals
4
5.8
TX
S
ESPN
4
81
TX
S
On3 Recruiting
4
83
TX
S
Vitals
Height
6-foot-0
Weight
190 pounds
Hometown
Forney, Texas
Projected Position
Safety
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on January 18, 2023
Has not yet scheduled Oregon visit.
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Alabama Crimson Tide
USC Trojans
Tennessee Volunteers
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Baylor Bears
Louisville Cardinals
Michigan State Spartans
Washington Huskies
Oklahoma Sooners
Highlights