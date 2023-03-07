4-star safety Aaron Flowers puts Ducks among top schools

The Oregon Ducks continue to make a strong push at the start of the 2024 recruiting cycle, where they already have a class that is ranked inside the top 10 of the nation and has a good chance to get better.

On Tuesday, one of the top safeties in the class, 4-star Aaron Flowers, announced his top 10 schools and had the Ducks in the fold. Flowers is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 11 safety in the class and No. 175 overall player in 2024.

Flowers has not yet taken a visit to Oregon, but there’s a good chance that he finds his way to Eugene at some point this year, whether that be in the spring or down the road in the summer months.

Aaron Flowers Recruiting Profile

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Aaron Flowers is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’1 185 S from Forney, TX is ranked as a Top 70 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 7 S) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/Jwjnty3zM7 pic.twitter.com/6Yd5ZrOVDf — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 7, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 90 TX S 247Sports Composite 4 0.9297 TX S Rivals 4 5.8 TX S ESPN 4 81 TX S On3 Recruiting 4 83 TX S

Vitals

Height 6-foot-0 Weight 190 pounds Hometown Forney, Texas Projected Position Safety Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on January 18, 2023

Has not yet scheduled Oregon visit.

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Alabama Crimson Tide

USC Trojans

Tennessee Volunteers

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Baylor Bears

Louisville Cardinals

Michigan State Spartans

Washington Huskies

Oklahoma Sooners

Highlights

