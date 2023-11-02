4-star running back J'Marion Burnette decommits from Auburn football

AUBURN — Auburn football no longer has a running back pledged to the program in the Class of 2024.

Four-star recruit J'Marion Burnette decommitted from the Tigers on Thursday, he announced through On3's Hayes Fawcett. Burnette, who had been committed to Auburn and coach Hugh Freeze since March, is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 255 senior prospect in the country and the 18th-best running back.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Burnette plays at Andalusia High School. His decommitment comes one day after he made a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote that he was "still committed to Auburn," but his recruitment was "100% open."

Auburn now has 16 players committed in the Class of 2024, a group headlined by five-star receiver Perry Thompson, five-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick and four-star quarterback Walker White.

Andalusia's J'Marion Burnett (2) runs the ball at Montgomery Catholic High School in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

