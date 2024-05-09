4-star recruit Ziyare Addison taking Georgia official visit

The Georgia Bulldogs offered a scholarship to offensive tackle recruit Ziyare Addison back in Feb. 2024. Now, Addison is planning to take an official visit to Georgia from May 17-19 as he gets closer to making a college decision.

Addison is ranked as a four-star recruit and is a member of the class of 2025. In March, Addison included Georgia in his top-12 schools. The Dawgs appear to be a priority for Addison, since he is taking an official visit to Athens.

The four-star offensive tackle plays high school football for Sumner High School in Riverview, Florida. Sumner High School is located in the Tampa area. Addison is ranked as the No. 132 recruit in the nation, the No. 14 offensive tackle and the No. 16 player in Florida.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive tackle is a versatile three-sport athlete. Ziyare Addison plays football, track and wrestles. The four-star has a 3.5 GPA, according to his social media account.

Addison announced his plans to visit the University of Georgia via social media:

Georgia football and head coach Kirby Smart currently have eight commitments in the class of 2025.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire