4-star recruit narrows list to 13 schools

Class of 2024 recruit TJ Moore has narrowed down his list of schools to 13.

The four-star receiver out of Tampa Catholic has combined elite speed and athleticism with the ability to stick catches in traffic to make a name for himself as a top receiver in the class and is a top-190 recruit, per On3.

Schools on his radar include LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, and others. His highlight tape is full of one-handed grabs and contested catches. The 6’3″ receiver will likely play outside and be a big-play threat for whatever school lands him.

In his junior season at Tampa Catholic, Moore brought in 42 receptions for 1,021 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Four-Star WR TJ Moore has narrowed his list to 1️⃣3️⃣ Schools! The 6’3 190 WR from Tampa, FL is ranked as a Top 190 Player in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/KH6AR0v2Ab pic.twitter.com/rBsTRay7fD — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 3, 2023

Moore’s current list consists of schools from four of the five power conferences, excluding the Big 12. His options remain open, and we can expect his list to narrow in the coming weeks as he continues to attend unofficial visits.

More Football!

Can LSU beat Georgia in 2023? Texas A&M defensive line commit wants to come back to LSU after spring practice visit LSU football will be a lot faster in 2023

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire