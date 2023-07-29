4-star receiver Malcolm Simmons commits to Auburn football at Big Cat Weekend 2023

AUBURN — Auburn football is keeping a talented receiver in the state.

Malcolm Simmons, a four-star recruit from Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Saturday at Big Cat Weekend, Auburn's premier recruiting event of the summer.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Simmons is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 365 player in the Class of 2024 and the 19th-best recruit in the state. With his pledge, the Tigers now have seven of the top 20 recruits in Alabama committed, as he joins four-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick (Chilton County), four-star edge Joseph Phillips (Booker T. Washington), four-star running back J'Marion Burnette (Andalusia), four-star receiver Bryce Cain (Baker) and four-star cornerbacks A'Mon Lane (Moody) and Jayden Lewis (Anniston).

"You all know where I'm going," Simmons said on Instagram Live. "100% committed. Auburn University, stop playing. We home."

Auburn now has 13 pledges in the Class of 2024. In addition to the aforementioned in-state products, four-star quarterback Walker White (Arkansas), four-star cornerback Jalyn Crawford (Georgia), four-star safety Kensley Faustin (Florida) and three-star athlete Martavious Collins (Tennessee) are committed.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Malcolm Simmons: Auburn football gets commitment from 4-star receiver