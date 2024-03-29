4-star RB Tory Blaylock commits to Oklahoma football, trolls Texas with 'Horns Down'

Oklahoma football fans are going to like new running back commit Tory Blaylock.

Blaylock, a four-star recruit in the 2025 class and the son of former NFL running back Derrick Blaylock, announced his commitment to the Sooners on Friday. Not only did he pick Norman as his next home, but he trolled Texas while doing it.

REQUIRED READING: How does OU football's running back room look? Jovantae Barnes is 'back to normal'

"Let me stop playing," Blaylock said as he put on a Longhorns hat. The crowd was not having it in response, before a presumed family member threw up a sign with an arrow pointed down, referencing "Horns Down."

Blaylock, of course, then threw on the OU hat.

The Atascocita High School product in Humble, Texas, is the No. 219 overall recruit and No. 17 running back, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. The No. 33 player in the state of Texas chose Oklahoma over Texas, Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee and Oregon.

Blaylock is the 10th commitment of the Sooners' fifth-ranked 2025 class.

REQUIRED READING: What did OU football starting QB Jackson Arnold learn from Alamo Bowl mistakes?

Tory Blaylock commits to Oklahoma, trolls Texas

Here's a video of 2025 four-star running back Tory Blaylock's commitment to Oklahoma, while trolling Texas in the process:

New Oklahoma 4-star RB commit Tory Blaylock put his own spin on ‘Horns Down’ during his commitment announcement😳



(🎥: @joeagleason) https://t.co/N5Qp0wkSV0



pic.twitter.com/uZXNXD0k5u — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) March 29, 2024

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 4-star RB Tory Blaylock commits to Sooners, trolls Texas with 'Horns Down'