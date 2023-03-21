4-star RB Taylor Tatum locks in Georgia visit

Four-star running back recruit Taylor Tatum is planning to visit the Georgia Bulldogs on April 1. Georgia is looking to add another running back commitment in the class of 2024 after losing a commitment from Tovani Mizell.

However, the Bulldogs have a solid foundation at the running back position with a verbal commitment from four-star running back Dwight Phillips.

Georgia offered a scholarship to the talented running back recruit Taylor Tatum several weeks ago. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound running back plays for Longview High School in Longview, Texas.

Tatum is ranked as a four-star recruit and is a member of the class of 2024. Tatum is the No. 36 prospect in the junior class and the third-ranked running back. Tatum is the No. 6 recruit in Texas in the class of 2024.

The four-star running back has explosive speed and great acceleration. Tatum is also an excellent receiver. He has experience lining up as a wide receiver and shows good hands and route running ability.

Taylor Tatum has some impressive junior season highlights via Hudl:

College and NFL teams love versatile running backs that are threats in both the rushing and passing game. Tatum is a three-sport athlete (football, baseball, and track) and a good student.

Florida State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Alabama and Oregon State are some of the recent schools to offer a scholarship to Taylor Tatum.

Kirby Smart and Georgia have the No. 1 class of 2024 in the country with 10 commitments.

