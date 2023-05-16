4-star RB Peyton Lewis names top schools

Four-star running back recruit Peyton Lewis has named his top schools.

Lewis plays high school football and runs track for Salem High School in Salem, Virginia. The 6-foot, 190-pound running back is the No. 206 player in the class of 2024. Lewis is the third-ranked player in Virginia and the No. 14 running back, per 247Sports.

Lewis’ top schools are Georgia, Penn State, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Florida.

The Salem standout has over thirty scholarship offers. Some of Peyton Lewis’ recent scholarship offers include Indiana, Louisville, and Miami.

Here is a look at Peyton Lewis’ elite track speed:

College football coaches love speed. Peyton Lewis has a lot of juice and appears primed to play in the SEC.

Georgia currently holds commitments from 12 players in the class of 2024. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have a great foundation in the 2024 cycle. Georgia has a commitment from one running back recruit in four-star speedster Dwight Phillips Jr. The Dawgs are looking for a commitment from a second running back in the rising senior class.

The talented four-star running back announced his top six schools via Twitter:

