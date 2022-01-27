4-star RB Jordan James sets date to announce decision between Oregon, Georgia and Florida

We are less than a week away from National Signing Day now, and as highly-rated recruits get ready to make their decisions on which schools they will be attending to play ball for in the fall, a few are letting it be known when and where they will be announcing next week.

Related

Oregon Ducks make strong push for RB Jordan James, 4-star Georgia Bulldogs commit

For Jordan James, a 4-star running back out of Tennessee who has been verbally committed to the University of Georgia since last spring, we now know when he will be making his final announcement. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported on Thursday afternoon that James will be picking between the Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks, and Florida Gators live on CBSSports HQ next Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT.

James is the No. 13 RB in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports, and the No. 162 player overall. He has been on a pair of official visits to Eugene over the past month and came away very impressed with what Dan Lanning is building with the Ducks. The 4-star prospect is reportedly taking a visit to Florida this coming weekend, and then will be set to make his decision next week on signing day.

Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion.

Story continues

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List