4-star RB decommits from Georgia football

Four-star running back recruit Jabree Wallace-Coleman has decommitted from the the Georgia Bulldogs. Wallace-Coleman had been committed to Georgia for over a year.

The four-star running back decommitted from Georgia football shortly after Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown accepted the head coaching role at Syracuse. Brown is a recruiting guru in the Northeast.

Wallace-Coleman, who is a member of the class of 2025, plays high school football for Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Imhotep Institute is one of the top high schools in Pennsylvania.

Jabree Wallace-Coleman is ranked as the No. 153 recruit in the nation. The talented running back is the No. 14 player at his position and the second-ranked recruit in Pennsylvania.

The Bulldogs have a solid foundation in the class of seven commitments in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Georgia has the nation’s No. 3 recruiting class in the class of 2025.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound running back shows excellent speed, acceleration and agility on tape. Wallace-Coleman is a rising junior. The elite running back recruit has pretty good power and does a lot of his damage running between the tackles.

Wallace-Coleman displays an excellent combination of vision and balance. The four-star makes some great cuts and has the lower body strength to carry defenders a few extra yards after contact.

Wallace-Coleman announced his decommitment from Georgia football via social media:

Cedar Grove running back Bo Walker is now Georgia’s only running back commitment in the class of 2025.

