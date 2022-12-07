4-star RB Dante Dowdell is locked in on Ducks, despite Ole Miss buzz

Early on Wednesday morning, some recruiting buzz was started for the Oregon Ducks when a report from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong said that 4-star RB Dante Dowdell, who has been committed to Oregon since May of 2022, was still up in the air on his commitment to the Ducks, with the split between Ole Miss and the Ducks sitting in the balance.

“I still like Ole Miss too,” Dowdell said, via 247Sports. “It’s still a hard decision to finalize between those two. It’s probably 55-45.”

According to a source who is close to the situation, I can report that Dowdell is still very much locked in on the Ducks despite those comments, and he is not considering a flip to the Rebels.

Dowdell, who has a close relationship with both Dan Lanning and Oregon RB coach Carlos Locklyn, is expected to sign with the Ducks during the early signing period later this month.

While the Ole Miss Rebels have continued to make a push for Dowdell, who ranks as the No. 3 player in the state of Mississippi, I’m told that there is no threat to his commitment with Oregon.

“We’re Ducks,” a source told me.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 88 MS RB Rivals 4 5.9 MS RB ESPN 4 82 MS RB On3 Recruiting 4 91 MS RB 247 Composite 4 0.9190 MS

Vitals

Hometown Picayune, Mississippi Projected Position Running Back Height 6-foot-1 Weight 210 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on April 4, 2022

Visited Oregon on April 2, 2022

Announced Verbal Commitment to Oregon on May 13, 2022

