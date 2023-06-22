4-star RB Christian Clark announces commitment following visit to Oregon

Following his official visit to Eugene to check out the Oregon Ducks a week couple of weeks ago, 4-star running back Christian Clark announced his commitment on Thursday morning.

Clark will be committing to the Texas Longhorns, choosing them over the likes of Oregon, Georgia, and Florida State.

Clark is rated as the No. 23 RB in the 2024 class, and the No. 286 overall player in the nation. He is from Phoenix, Arizona, and in his junior season, he gathered 1110 yards along with 17 TDs.

The Ducks still have a number of RB targets in the 2024 class, including Mater Dei’s Nathaniel Frazier, who Oregon is in a battle with Georgia to land. Frazier ranks as the No. 4 RB in the class, and No. 58 overall player. The Ducks are also in the mix for 4-star Jason Brown and 4-star Ca’lil Valentine as well.

