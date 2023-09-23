4-star RB Byron Louis names top schools

Four-star class of 2025 running back recruit Byron Louis has named his top 10 schools.

Louis plays high school football for American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Former Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel played high school football for American Heritage.

Byron Louis is ranked as the No. 193 recruit in the class of 2025. Louis is the No. 19 running back and No. 27 player in Florida, per 247Sports.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back considers Georgia, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Penn State, Miami. USC, Florida State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Alabama to be his top schools.

The American Heritage standout has recently visited Miami and USC.

Louis announced his top schools via social media:

The four-star has a lot of elite college football programs competing to sign him. Where will Byron Louis play at the next level?

Georgia football has the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire