4-star RB Anthony Rogers names top schools

Four-star running back recruit Anthony Rogers has named his final five schools. Rogers, a member of the class of 2025, plays high school football for national powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The talented running back holds recent offers from Arizona and Kansas State. Anthony Rogers considers Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Florida, and Auburn to be his final five schools.

Anthony Rogers is rated as the No. 1 running back in his class, per 247Sports. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound running back is the No. 33 recruit in the country and the No. 8 player in Florida.

Over the past couple of months, Rogers checked out Florida and Alabama. He previously played high school football for Pike Road High School in Pike Road, Alabama.

Georgia football has the nation’s best class of 2025. The Bulldogs have commitments from four five-star recruits in the 2025 cycle. The Dawgs already hold one commitment from four-star running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman in the class of 2025.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Anthony “Turbo” Rogers (2025) is down to 5️⃣ Schools! The 5’8 185 RB from Pike Road, AL is ranked as a Top 100 Recruit in the ‘25 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/TrpAz9YFLO pic.twitter.com/hYyshzpp0K — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 21, 2023

