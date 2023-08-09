4-star RB Alvin Henderson names top schools

Four-star running back recruit Alvin Henderson has named his top 10 schools ahead of the 2023 high school football season. Henderson is considered one of the top running backs in the class of 2025.

Henderson plays high school football for Elba High School in Elba, Alabama. The four-star is considered the No. 74 recruit in the class of 2025. Henderson is the No. 6 recruit at his position and the No. 9 recruit in Alabama, per 247Sports.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back ranks Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas, Miami, Florida State, Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, USC, and Penn State as his top 10 schools.

Alvin Henderson is currently favored to commit to the Auburn Tigers, but it is still very early in his recruitment. This summer, Henderson checked out the campuses at Oregon, Alabama, Auburn, and Florida State.

Georgia football is looking strong to start the 2025 recruiting cycle. The Bulldogs and running backs coach Dell McGee have already landed a verbal commitment from running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman.

The Elba standout announced his top schools via social media:

