4-star quarterback Sam Leavitt signs NLI with Michigan State football

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

This is already an impressive class across the board for Michigan State football, but the gem of this 2023 recruiting class might just end up being Sam Leavitt. The 4-star quarterback signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday during the early signing period.

Leavitt was originally viewed as a consolation prize by some after 5-star QB Dante Moore chose UCLA, but after diving into his recent film, there are many that believe that Leavitt could have easily been ranked higher and could be a major game-changer for the Spartans down the road.

List

Michigan State football: 2023 early signing period tracker

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

4-star quarterback Sam Leavitt signs NLI with Michigan State football

2023 3-star cornerback Sean Brown signs NLI with Michigan State football

Liberty transfer Dre Butler chooses Michigan State football

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

Recommended Stories