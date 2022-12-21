4-star quarterback Sam Leavitt signs NLI with Michigan State football
This is already an impressive class across the board for Michigan State football, but the gem of this 2023 recruiting class might just end up being Sam Leavitt. The 4-star quarterback signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday during the early signing period.
Leavitt was originally viewed as a consolation prize by some after 5-star QB Dante Moore chose UCLA, but after diving into his recent film, there are many that believe that Leavitt could have easily been ranked higher and could be a major game-changer for the Spartans down the road.
Got our guy 🎯@S_leav10 is officially a Spartan Dawg!#NEXT2T3P pic.twitter.com/DMYSiBctbl
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 21, 2022
