4-star quarterback Ryan Montgomery announces commitment

Ryan Montgomery, a four-star quarterback out of Findlay, Ohio, made his official announcement on Wednesday afternoon. Montgomery committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over Florida, and South Carolina. Montgomery, who is ranked as the No. 14 quarterback in the country, gives Georgia a sought-after quarterback commit for the class of 2025. Montgomery’s commitment was not short of theatrics, as the quarterback brought a live bulldog with him to announce his decision.

South Carolina and Florida were seen as early favorites to land Montgomery, but Georgia surged into the lead along recent weeks. The Bulldogs had long been involved in Montgomery’s recruitment but zeroed in on him in the weeks following the commitment of fellow class of 2025 quarterback Matt Zollers to Missouri.

Montgomery is listed at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds. He passed for 3,877 yards, 38 touchdowns, and five interceptions while also running for 257 yards and 10 touchdowns in his junior season. He led Findlay to an 8-3 record and an appearance in the playoffs.

Montgomery is slated to bring much needed depth to next season’s anticipated quarterback competition, where he would have the opportunity to compete with current backup Gunner Stockton as well as class of 2024 four-star Ryan Puglisi.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire