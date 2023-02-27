4-star quarterback Jake Merklinger schedules visit to Tennessee

The recruiting dead period ends Tuesday and the Volunteers are actively scheduling upcoming official visits for 2024 targets.

Four-star quarterback Jake Merklinger announced he will take his fourth visit to Tennessee on March 26. He visited Tennessee twice last season and was in attendance for wins over Alabama and Kentucky.

The 6-foot-2.5, 195 pound quarterback is from Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia.

Merklinger is the No. 65 overall player in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 7 quarterback and No. 11 player in the state of Georgia, according to the On3 consensus.

He was named the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year by the Savannah Quarterback Club and earned Region 3-3A Player of the Year honors. He finished his junior season with 1,987 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns.

Merklinger will also visit North Carolina, Michigan State and Georgia in March.

More Recruiting!

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire