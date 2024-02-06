4-star quarterback Bear Bachmeier commits to Stanford, will wear No. 47

Bear is choosing the Tree.

Class of 2025 star quarterback Bear Bachmeier, from Murrieta Valley (Calif.) High School, announced his commitment to Stanford on Monday. Ranked as the No. 11 quarterback on the 247Sports Composite, Bachmeier chose the Cardinal over 18 other schools that offered him, including Oregon, Arkansas and Michigan State, according to 247Sports and ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Bachmeier is listed on 247Sports at 6-foot-1.5 and 225 pounds. Over his high school career, which is two years plus one game freshman year in which he completed six of seven passes for 84 yards, Bachmeier has thrown for 5,550 yards at a 69% completion rate and 47 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

Bear Bachmeier, one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2025, has committed to Stanford, he told ESPN. Bachmeier (@bearb47) is the No. 6 dual-threat QB in the class of 2025 and an ESPN300 recruit. Bear Bachmeier chose Stanford over Oregon, Arkansas and Michigan State. pic.twitter.com/9NLK8ZnYpI — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 5, 2024

Bachmeier will wear No. 47 at Stanford, according to Thamel. The quarterback said he started wearing that number at age 5, when he first played football, and has a fullback mentality when he runs.

“I wouldn’t want to get in front of me,” Bachmeier said to ESPN. “I think I play like Josh Allen. I’m a passer first but can tuck the ball and go get extra yards.”

At Stanford, he will play with his brother, current freshman wide receiver Tiger Bachmeier. Bear told ESPN that his brother’s presence was a “big influence” in his decision.

“Him being there and getting first-hand experience through him to what really goes on,” he said. “Also, it’s going to be cool as hell when I’m throwing touchdowns to him.”

The eldest brother, Hank Bachmeier, is also a collegiate quarterback. He recently transferred to Wake Forest.

With Bear’s commitment, Stanford now has four commits in the class of 2025. Bachmeier is the highest rated of the bunch.

