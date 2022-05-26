4-star quarterback in 2024 class sets June visit with LSU

The Tigers are still trying to find a quarterback to add to their class in 2023, but coach Brian Kelly, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan are already doing their due diligence on signal-callers entering their junior years of high school.

One of them, Baker (Mobile, Alabama) prospect Josh Flowers, will be heading to Baton Rouge this summer for a camp. Flowers — a four-star quarterback and top-100 player according to the On3 Consensus — will visit LSU on June 16, according to On3’s Sam Spiegelman.

He will also take June trips to Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Tennessee. Here’s what he had to say about the Tigers.

“It feels like another home for me there in Louisiana,” he said. “I love it up there. They came out to spring practice to watch me throw. They really like how I throw and the type of player I am.”

Flowers has picked up a lot of recruiting attention over the last couple months, especially from the in-state Crimson Tide and the Gators. Those two programs are currently the favorites to land him per the On3 RPM, but a strong impression during his visit could vault the Tigers up his list.

