4-star QB Walker White signs national letter of intent with Auburn

Hugh Freeze has landed his quarterback.

Four-star quarterback Walker White has sent in his national letter of intent and is officially an Auburn Tiger. The Arkansas native committed to Auburn back in February, picking them over Clemson in a shocker.

Ever since committing, he has been actively recruiting for the Tigers and helping to assemble Auburn’s recruiting class, which currently ranks No. 11 in the 247Sports team ranking but has a shot to shoot up the rankings with several big targets set to make their final decisions.

White is the No. 151 overall player and No. 11 quarterback in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 3 player from Arkansas.

He is the highest-ranked quarterback Auburn has landed since Bo Nix signed with the Tigers back in 2019.

White led Arkansas Little Rock Christian Academy to the Arkansas 6A title game as a senior, completing 63% ( 164-261) of his passes for 2,660 yards and 29 touchdowns against 6 interceptions. A willing runner, he added 534 yards and 8 touchdowns with his legs.

Stay up-to-date with the latest signing day news by checking out Auburn Wire’s early signing period tracker.

It's 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋. @walker_white5 is an Auburn Tiger 🐅 Welcome to the family, Walker!

🏠 Little Rock, Arkansas

🎯 Quarterback pic.twitter.com/TLed12p2d9 — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 20, 2023

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire