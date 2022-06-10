This 4-star QB recruit has unofficial visit to Florida set next week

Things are heating up in Gainesville and it is not just the impending summer swelter that continues to push the mercury upwards. Florida football’s recruiting team is hard at work burning the midnight oil as Billy Napier and staff host a plethora of prep prospects in the Swamp over the next several weeks.

While many from the high school ranks are making their official visits to campus, there are also others who are not quite sold on the Orange and Blue but are getting a gander just in case. One of those recruits is 4-star quarterback Brock Glenn out of Memphis (Tennessee) Lausanne Collegiate School, who recently set his crosshairs on Gainesville for an unofficial visit on Monday, according to 247Sports’ Steve Wilfong.

“Florida and I have been in contact for a little now. They love my film and everything they’ve seen so far, but they really want to see me in person and on campus.”

Glenn currently ranks No. 363 overall and No. 20 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 450 and 23, respectively. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Auburn in front with a 94.3% chance of landing him and 247Sports agrees, awarding two crystal ball predictions to the Tigers.

