4-star QB has Penn State in his final three schools

Penn State’s 2024 class has been shooting up the national recruiting rankings in recent weeks after a slew of prospects committed to the program. They are ranked 7th in the 247Sports database and 10th in On3’s rankings.

While the quarterback position seems to be in good hands for the upcoming future with former five-star prospect [autotag]Drew Allar[/autotag] and three-star [autotag]Beau Pribula[/autotag] already in the program, that isn’t stopping [autotag]James Franklin[/autotag] from trying to add more talent.

[autotag]Michael Van Buren[/autotag] is a four-star quarterback from Maryland who has been one of Penn State’s top targets in the class of 2024. The 6’0″ 185 pound prospect is ranked as the 181st overall player in his class according to On3’s Industry Ranking. ESPN has him as their 18th best player in the 2024 class and the number two overall quarterback prospect.

Recently, Van Buren cut his list of schools down to three on Friday with Penn State included. The other two schools are Maryland and Oregon.

The four-star prospect received just over 30 scholarship offers from different schools before trimming his list down before his senior year of high school. Despite being from the state of Maryland, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Penn State as the overwhelming favorites to land Van Buren. The Nittany Lions are given a 94.6% chance to secure a commitment, while Maryland comes in second with 2.2%.

Van Buren spoke with Hayes Fawcett of On3 about State saying, “I have built a great relationship with the coaches at Penn State, mainly with Coach Franklin, Coach Yurcich, and Coach O’Brian. They make sure to communicate with me often even if it’s not about football just checking up on me and seeing how I’m doing.”

“They’ve shown a lot of love every time I made my way down to Happy Valley and the atmosphere in beaver stadium is insane! Everyone knows about Penn State’s rich tradition and they really put their players in the right position to succeed on and off the field,” he said.

It looks like Penn State is in a good spot to continue adding talent and depth at their quarterback position. Van Buren will reportedly announce his commitment this summer on July 8th.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire