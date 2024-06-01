4-star QB Noah Grubbs commits to Notre Dame football

The Fighting Irish football program kicked off June 2024 on a positive note, with Noah Grubbs, a four-star recruit in the class of 2026, committing to the team.

It’s a big recruiting win for the Irish and head coach Marcus Freeman and quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli, who landed the 6-foot-5 talent out of Lake Mary (Fla.) over Michigan, Florida, Miami (Fla.), and Ohio State.

“I went to all of my top schools throughout the spring, and Notre Dame was the place that was most special in my heart,” Grubbs said via On3. “I was thinking to myself that nothing new could pop up that’s going to make it so that I like another place more. I’ve already been to the schools I wanted to see. I wanted to make the decision now to recruit the class.”

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Noah Grubbs (2026) has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’5 195 QB from Lake Mary, FL chose the Fighting Irish over Michigan, UNC, & Miami Top 10 QB in the ‘26 Class (per On3 Industry) “All Glory to God, we’re bring a National… pic.twitter.com/I48utXTxr1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 1, 2024

Although Grubbs has two full seasons of high school football left in the tank, and a lot can shift and flip on the recruiting trail these days, he made it clear that his commitment to Notre Dame is solid.

“There’s nothing about other colleges. It’s me and Notre Dame,” he continued via On3. “I don’t plan on decommitting. That’s not in my head whatsoever.”

Notre Dame is currently on a recruiting roll, with the team ahead in the class of 2025 rankings over top programs like Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, and USC.

After the Grubbs decision, the class of ’26 will certainly trend toward the top of the football hierarchy as well.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports