4-star QB Miles O’Neill signs with Texas A&M over Penn State and Michigan State

Former Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino may have departed Bryan-College Station but his hard work on the recruiting trail was not all for naught.

The latest example of that is the Aggies signing of Miles O’Neill, a 4-star quarterback from Hun High School in Princeton, N.J.

O’Neill is listed at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds. He verbally committed to Texas A&M back in June and announced his decision via X.

The versatile quarterback had 14 total offers. He took only two visits, to Kyle Field and the University of Virginia. Other notable schools that he had offers to include Boston College, Connecticut, Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State and Pittsburgh.

During his senior year with the Raiders, O’Neill earned New Jersey Prep A Offensive Player of the Year honors. In his final season, O’Neill completed 106-of-147 pass attempts for 2,151 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. O’Neill will graduate from Hun on June 7.

