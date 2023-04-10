4-star QB Michael Van Buren sets announcement date, will visit Oregon next week

We now have a timeline for when one of the major recruiting pieces will be coming off of the board for the Oregon Ducks.

4-star quarterback Michael Van Buren, one of the primary targets for Dan Lanning and Co. during the 2024 class, will reportedly announce his college commitment on July 8 this summer, per 247Sports’ Brian Dohn. It is a long way out, but a notable date to put on the calendar, because it potentially could impact Oregon’s 2024 class in a significant way.

Van Buren is rated by 247Sports as the No. 128 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 11 QB. He has visited Oregon before, and will reportedly be in Eugene for another visit this coming weekend to take in Ducks practices and see the facilities once again while meeting with coaches.

In the world of recruiting, getting your quarterback committed early is often important, because it can help build out the rest of the class. Last year, 5-star QB Dante Moore announced his commitment to the Ducks on July 8, the same day that Van Buren plans to announce his commitment.

There are no current 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for Van Buren, but Penn State is the leader to land him, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Michael Van Buren’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 89 MD QB Rivals 4 5.9 MD QB ESPN 5 90 MD QB On3 Recruiting 4 90 MD QB 247 Composite 4 0.9488 MD QB

Vitals

Hometown Baltimore, Maryland Projected Position Pro Style Quarterback Height 5-foot-11 Weight 185 pounds Class 2024

Recruitment

Received offer from Oregon on September 17, 2022

Has not yet taken a visit to Oregon

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Miami Hurricanes

Oklahoma Sooners

Penn State Nittany Lions

Cincinnati Bearcats

Maryland Terrapins

Wisconsin Badgers

Virginia Tech Hokies

Highlights

