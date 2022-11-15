4-star QB Kenny Minchey decommits from Pitt

The University of Pittsburgh took a hit in their 2023 recruiting class on Monday when four-star quarterback Kenny Minchey announced on Twitter that he’s decommitted from the school.

Minchey (6-foot-1, 207 pounds) plays for Pope John Paul II (Tenn.), where he posted 3,280 yards, 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions his Junior season. The Knights lost their playoff matchup with Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) this past weekend, so their season is over. However, Minchey will be participating in the All-American Bowl on January 7, which will be on NBC.

According to 247 Sports, Minchey is the 12th-best quarterback in his class and No. 4 overall in the state. Steve Wiltfong reports that Notre Dame is a school to watch for Minchey, who will visit South Bend for this weekend’s game against Boston College. Minchey has 16 offers total, including ones from Memphis, Michigan State, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

The news dropped Pittsburgh to No. 44 in the 2023 recruiting rankings. Of their 16 current commits, none are four or five-star prospects and they now have no quarterback in this recruiting cycle.

