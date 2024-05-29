4-star QB Keelon Russell schedules official visit to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks already have one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 recruiting class in the fold with legacy player Akili Smith Jr. committed since last year, but they’re working to bolster the position and add another passer as well.

One of the primary targets is Duncanville HS star Keelon Russell, a 4-star QB who is currently committed to the SMU Mustangs.

Russell is rated as the No. 38 overall player in the 2025 class, and the No. 6 QB. He is currently scheduled to take an official visit to Oregon on June 21st, joining teammate Dakorien Moore, a 5-star WR ranked as the No. 1 pass-catcher in the 2025 class.

This last week at the On3 Elite Series in Nashville, Russell has been spending time with Smith Jr., and he will be with him again later this month in Eugene.

