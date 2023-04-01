4-star QB Jake Merklinger commits to Tennessee over MSU, others

Michigan State football has yet again come up just short in a battle for a big-time prospect.

Four-star quarterback Jake Merklinger of Savannah, Ga. announced his commitment to Tennessee earlier this week. Merklinger ranks as the No. 6 quarterback and No. 55 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class.

Merklinger holds offers from more than 25 programs, including some of the biggest schools in the game. Michigan State was one of four finalists for Merklinger, with North Carolina and Georgia also falling short in this recruiting battle.

With Merklinger off the table, Michigan State will have to shift its focus to another signal caller in the 2024 class.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire