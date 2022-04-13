4-star QB Christopher Vizzina makes commitment

Four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina has committed to the Clemson Tigers football program. The Georgia Bulldogs offered Vizzina a scholarship in February, but it may have been too late in the process.

Christopher Vizzina announced his commitment at his high school on April 12. The four-star committed to Clemson, as expected, over Georgia, Auburn, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Notre Dame.

Vizzina plays high school football for Briarwood High School in Birmingham, Alabama. He is the seventh-best quarterback and No. 52 overall prospect in the 2023 class, rankings per the 247Sports composite.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound quarterback helped Briarwood High School to a 10-2 season in 2021. In the process, Vizzina threw for 2,065 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. The newest Clemson commit added 600 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns to a stellar year.

Vizzina has made the Elite 11 finals and is one of the top quarterbacks in the country. Vizzina recently visited Clemson, Ole Miss, Auburn and Ohio State.

Here’s a video of Vizzina’s commitment to the Tigers:

Committed. Thank You Lord!

Mark 8:36 pic.twitter.com/m60xZqWUu9 — Christopher Vizzina (@vizzina2) April 12, 2022

