4-star QB Avery Johnson makes Oregon Ducks a finalist for his commitment

Zachary Neel
·2 min read

The Oregon Ducks are in a bit of an interesting spot when it comes to recruiting at the quarterback position. It’s safe to say that the past few months have been a rollercoaster.

Early on, it looked like they were a strong contender to land 5-star QB Nico Iamaleava Jr. He then committed to Tennessee. After that, the focus was put on 4-star QB Jaden Rashada, but he since has placed his focus elsewhere and will likely commit to a Florida school, be it the Gators or Hurricanes.

This left two high-profile prospects for Oregon to target — 5-star QB Dante Moore and 4-star QB Avery Johnson. Moore was considered a heavy lean to Notre Dame, so the Ducks went heavy after Johnson. However, recent developments have made it so that Moore is now projected to commit to Oregon, and he seems to be greatly enjoying his visit to Eugene this weekend.

Despite all of that, Johnson trimmed his recruitment down to a final 3 schools this weekend; Oregon, Washington, and Kansas State. As the No. 12 QB in the 2023 class and No. 179 player overall, Johnson will be a major domino to fall in this recruiting cycle. Whether or not the Ducks take him will be interesting to watch, and will likely rely heavily on what type of vibe they get from Moore, who isn’t expected to make his commitment until later in the year, potentially.

Film

Avery Johnson’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

0.9194

KS

QB

Rivals

4

N/A

KS

QB

ESPN

4

94

KS

QB

On3 Recruiting

4

N/A

KS

QB

247 Composite

4

211

KS

QB

 

Vitals

Hometown

Maize, KS

Projected Position

Quarterback

Height

6-foot-2

Weight

170 pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Recruited by Kenny Dillingham

  • Offered on May 1, 2022

  • Official Visit scheduled June 17, 2022

Top Schools

  • Kansas State Wildcats

  • Washington Huskies

  • Oregon Ducks

Twitter

1

1

Recommended Stories