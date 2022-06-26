4-star QB Avery Johnson makes Oregon Ducks a finalist for his commitment

The Oregon Ducks are in a bit of an interesting spot when it comes to recruiting at the quarterback position. It’s safe to say that the past few months have been a rollercoaster.

Early on, it looked like they were a strong contender to land 5-star QB Nico Iamaleava Jr. He then committed to Tennessee. After that, the focus was put on 4-star QB Jaden Rashada, but he since has placed his focus elsewhere and will likely commit to a Florida school, be it the Gators or Hurricanes.

This left two high-profile prospects for Oregon to target — 5-star QB Dante Moore and 4-star QB Avery Johnson. Moore was considered a heavy lean to Notre Dame, so the Ducks went heavy after Johnson. However, recent developments have made it so that Moore is now projected to commit to Oregon, and he seems to be greatly enjoying his visit to Eugene this weekend.

Despite all of that, Johnson trimmed his recruitment down to a final 3 schools this weekend; Oregon, Washington, and Kansas State. As the No. 12 QB in the 2023 class and No. 179 player overall, Johnson will be a major domino to fall in this recruiting cycle. Whether or not the Ducks take him will be interesting to watch, and will likely rely heavily on what type of vibe they get from Moore, who isn’t expected to make his commitment until later in the year, potentially.

Film

Avery Johnson’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 0.9194 KS QB Rivals 4 N/A KS QB ESPN 4 94 KS QB On3 Recruiting 4 N/A KS QB 247 Composite 4 211 KS QB

Vitals

Hometown Maize, KS Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-foot-2 Weight 170 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Recruited by Kenny Dillingham

Offered on May 1, 2022

Official Visit scheduled June 17, 2022

Top Schools

Kansas State Wildcats

Washington Huskies

Oregon Ducks

Twitter

I will be committing July 5th at 3pm CT at Maize High School. Anybody is welcome. It will also be on CBSSPORTS🔥 pic.twitter.com/ua5qJnADy1 — Avery Johnson (@avery2johnson) June 25, 2022

