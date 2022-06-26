4-star QB Avery Johnson makes Oregon Ducks a finalist for his commitment
The Oregon Ducks are in a bit of an interesting spot when it comes to recruiting at the quarterback position. It’s safe to say that the past few months have been a rollercoaster.
Early on, it looked like they were a strong contender to land 5-star QB Nico Iamaleava Jr. He then committed to Tennessee. After that, the focus was put on 4-star QB Jaden Rashada, but he since has placed his focus elsewhere and will likely commit to a Florida school, be it the Gators or Hurricanes.
This left two high-profile prospects for Oregon to target — 5-star QB Dante Moore and 4-star QB Avery Johnson. Moore was considered a heavy lean to Notre Dame, so the Ducks went heavy after Johnson. However, recent developments have made it so that Moore is now projected to commit to Oregon, and he seems to be greatly enjoying his visit to Eugene this weekend.
Despite all of that, Johnson trimmed his recruitment down to a final 3 schools this weekend; Oregon, Washington, and Kansas State. As the No. 12 QB in the 2023 class and No. 179 player overall, Johnson will be a major domino to fall in this recruiting cycle. Whether or not the Ducks take him will be interesting to watch, and will likely rely heavily on what type of vibe they get from Moore, who isn’t expected to make his commitment until later in the year, potentially.
Film
Avery Johnson’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
0.9194
KS
QB
Rivals
4
N/A
KS
QB
ESPN
4
94
KS
QB
On3 Recruiting
4
N/A
KS
QB
247 Composite
4
211
KS
QB
Vitals
Hometown
Maize, KS
Projected Position
Quarterback
Height
6-foot-2
Weight
170 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Recruited by Kenny Dillingham
Offered on May 1, 2022
Official Visit scheduled June 17, 2022
Top Schools
Kansas State Wildcats
Washington Huskies
Oregon Ducks
I will be committing July 5th at 3pm CT at Maize High School. Anybody is welcome. It will also be on CBSSPORTS🔥 pic.twitter.com/ua5qJnADy1
— Avery Johnson (@avery2johnson) June 25, 2022
