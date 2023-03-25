4-star QB Air Noland puts Oregon Ducks among top schools
When it comes to the quarterback position, the Oregon Ducks are still actively working to get their guy in the 2024 class. There is some positive momentum on that front, though, with 4-star QB Air Noland announcing his top schools on Saturday and keeping Dan Lanning’s squad in the mix.
Noland is rated by 247Sports as the No. 55 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 7 quarterback. He has yet to take a visit to Eugene, but that will likely change in the coming months.
Outside of Noland, the Ducks are also expecting a visit from 5-star QB Dylan Raiola for the annual spring game, and they also have some positive momentum when it comes to the recruitment of 4-star QB Michael Van Buren and 3-star QB Luke Moga.
Air Noland’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
4
90
GA
QB
247Sports Composite
4
0.9486
GA
QB
Rivals
4
5.8
GA
QB
ESPN
3
N/A
GA
QB
On3 Recruiting
4
95
GA
QB
Vitals
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
195 pounds
Hometown
Fairburn, Georgia
Projected Position
Pro Style Quarterback
Class
2024
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Miami Hurricanes
Texas A&M Aggies
Alabama Crimson Tide
Clemson Tigers
Ohio State Buckeyes
Arkansas Razorbacks
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on March 9, 2023
Has yet to take a visit to Eugene
Highlights