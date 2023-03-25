4-star QB Air Noland puts Oregon Ducks among top schools

When it comes to the quarterback position, the Oregon Ducks are still actively working to get their guy in the 2024 class. There is some positive momentum on that front, though, with 4-star QB Air Noland announcing his top schools on Saturday and keeping Dan Lanning’s squad in the mix.

Noland is rated by 247Sports as the No. 55 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 7 quarterback. He has yet to take a visit to Eugene, but that will likely change in the coming months.

Outside of Noland, the Ducks are also expecting a visit from 5-star QB Dylan Raiola for the annual spring game, and they also have some positive momentum when it comes to the recruitment of 4-star QB Michael Van Buren and 3-star QB Luke Moga.

Air Noland’s Recruiting Profile

BREAKING: Elite 2024 QB Air Noland is down to 7️⃣ Schools! The No. 4 QB in the Nation will announce his Commitment April 8th. Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/wAJpzHXQMP pic.twitter.com/C6fHqK17Sh — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 25, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 90 GA QB 247Sports Composite 4 0.9486 GA QB Rivals 4 5.8 GA QB ESPN 3 N/A GA QB On3 Recruiting 4 95 GA QB

Vitals

Height 6-foot-3 Weight 195 pounds Hometown Fairburn, Georgia Projected Position Pro Style Quarterback Class 2024

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Miami Hurricanes

Texas A&M Aggies

Alabama Crimson Tide

Clemson Tigers

Ohio State Buckeyes

Arkansas Razorbacks

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on March 9, 2023

Has yet to take a visit to Eugene

Highlights

