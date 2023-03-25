4-star QB Air Noland puts Oregon Ducks among top schools

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

When it comes to the quarterback position, the Oregon Ducks are still actively working to get their guy in the 2024 class. There is some positive momentum on that front, though, with 4-star QB Air Noland announcing his top schools on Saturday and keeping Dan Lanning’s squad in the mix.

Noland is rated by 247Sports as the No. 55 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 7 quarterback. He has yet to take a visit to Eugene, but that will likely change in the coming months.

Outside of Noland, the Ducks are also expecting a visit from 5-star QB Dylan Raiola for the annual spring game, and they also have some positive momentum when it comes to the recruitment of 4-star QB Michael Van Buren and 3-star QB Luke Moga.

Air Noland’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Position

247Sports

4

90

GA

QB

247Sports Composite

4

0.9486

GA

QB

Rivals

4

5.8

GA

QB

ESPN

3

N/A

GA

QB

On3 Recruiting

4

95

GA

QB

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

195 pounds

Hometown

Fairburn, Georgia

Projected Position

Pro Style Quarterback

Class

2024

 

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Miami Hurricanes

  • Texas A&M Aggies

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Clemson Tigers

  • Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Arkansas Razorbacks

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on March 9, 2023

  • Has yet to take a visit to Eugene

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

