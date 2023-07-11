4-star power forward Dallas Thomas commits to Clemson basketball

It’s a relatively slow time of the year for basketball recruiting, but that doesn’t mean programs are not out looking for young talent.

On Monday, Clemson got a commitment from Parkview Magnet (Ark.) four-star power forward Dallas Thomas.

Excited to announce my commitment to Clemson University! Let’s work! 🟠🟣🐅 @ClemsonMBB pic.twitter.com/ZqRJgq8vRO — Dallas “Slim” Thomas † (@DallasThomas06) July 10, 2023

Thomas (6-foot-7, 170 pounds) had offers from 10 other schools, including Arkansas, Auburn, Houston, Illinois, Missouri State, Oklahoma State, St. John’s, TCU, Texas A&M and Tulsa.

The scouting report on Thomas mentions his ball handling, ability to create his own shot, and disruptive length and tenacity on the other end of the floor. His jumper and strength will need work, though.

The 247Sports composite rankings have Thomas at No. 11 among power forwards, second overall in the state of Arkansas and No. 64 nationally in the class of 2024.

