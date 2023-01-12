4-star PG Labaron Philon puts Auburn in top 6

Labaron Philon is one of the top players in the country and on Tuesday he announced his final six schools and the Auburn Tigers made the cut.

The Tigers will be battling Arkansas, Kansas, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Tennessee for the four-star point guard. The Mobile native has already officially visited Auburn.

Philon is the No. 1 player from Alabama and No. 6 point guard in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is the No. 39 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-4, 177-pounder is having a monster junior season for Baker High School, averaging 36.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 20 games this season. He has been playing on varsity since his freshman season and is averaging 24.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.4 steals per game in his career.

Auburn already has one commit in the 2024 recruiting class in four-star center Peyton Marshall.

