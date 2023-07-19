4-star Peach State OL announces Clemson offer

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff have had a rough time recruiting offensive linemen in the 2024 class. However, they are still pursuing linemen in the class.

The latest news out of recruiting on the offensive line came from Bradwell Institute (Hinesville, GA) 2024 four-star interior offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon who announced Tuesday that he has received an offer from the Tigers. Clemson became his 13 total offer.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Thrumon ranks as the No.25 IOL and the No.407 overall recruit in the 2024 class. The young lineman currently has no crystal ball predictions meaning Clemson has a strong chance to jump into the race and get Thurman’s commitment.

